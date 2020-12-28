CM wants work on proposed new bus terminal to start soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed the quarters concerned to start physical work on the proposed project of a new bus terminal in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the Peshawar Revival Plan and various other projects of the provincial capital here, the chief minister also directed to complete all arrangements for the ground-breaking of the proposed Peshawar Model Town by March next year.

He asked the authorities concerned to ensure physical progress on all the projects under Peshawar Revival Plan as per the given timelines and to start practical work on the implementation of Cities Improvement Project by June next year.

Briefing the meeting about the new bus terminal project for the city, it was informed that the proposed bus terminal would be established on 300 acres of land outside the city having state of the art facilities including car park, shops, cafeteria, waiting rooms, washrooms, workshops, service station, petrol pump, mosque etc.

It was also told that after the completion of the bus terminal, all types of bus stands operating inside the city will be shifted to the new terminal to address the ever increasing traffic issues inside the city. It was further informed that the bus terminal would be directly linked to the BRT corridor to facilitate the passengers.

It was told that the proposed model town would consist of 106,000 acres of land having 17 residential zones out of the total 23 zones adding that the residential zones will consist of 82000 residential plots of different sizes. It was further informed that consultancy for the master planning and detailed engineering design of the project was in progress. The chair directed the concerned authorities to prepare the master plan of the project keeping in view the future requirements, allocate sufficient space for government offices in the model town and to link it with Motorway M-1 and BRT corridor directly.

Mahmood Khan also directed the relevant authorities to submit an action plan along with proper timeliness to implement the Traffic Management Plan of Peshawar on ground within one week positively, directing to ensure the completion of the remaining portion of ring road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh by August next year.