Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

Sunderland’s match at Accrington postponed

Sports

December 28, 2020

LONDON Sunderland have announced their Sky Bet League One match at Accrington on Tuesday has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak at the Wearside club.

The news comes after the Black Cats’ matches against Shrewsbury on December 19, Blackpool three days later and Hull on Boxing Day were called off following a number of positive cases in their camp.

A statement on Sunderland’s official website on Sunday said: “Sunderland AFC’s upcoming game against Accrington Stanley has been suspended.

“Scheduled to take place on Tuesday December 29, the club has informed the EFL that it will be unable to play the fixture due to the ongoing effects of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Academy of Light.”

