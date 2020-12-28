CDA official sacked, 2 demoted over corruption

Islamabad: The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed an officer and demoted two others while imposing a major penalty on them for making allotment of over 50 plots in sector D-13 without balloting.

The action has been taken in light of the report of an inquiry committee and recommendations of the Member Estate as per Employees Services Regulations, 1992.

As per the inquiry report, the penalized employees were found guilty of misconduct and corruption.

Deputy Director Taimur Ahmed then serving in land directorate has been removed from service while Senior Assistant Malik Sajid Mahmood and other official Muhammad Latif have been demoted to a lower scale. The inquiry committee also recommended the removal of the then Director Land Fariduddin. However, he has taken a stay from the Islamabad High Court.

The CDA spokesman said the people who were cheated were not at fault. He said the issue of such allottees would be resolved in two weeks’ time.