Muzammil topples Aqeel to defend Kulsum tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza Sunday toppled Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan in a three-set thriller to defend his men’s singles title in the Begum Kulsum Saifullah National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF Complex.

Sarah Mahboob confirmed her status as Pakistan No 1 women player, winning her second successive national ranking crown.

In an enthralling display of high-quality men’s singles final, Muzammil overpowered Pakistan No 1 Aqeel 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4. Muzammil started in an aggressive style and displayed a series of exciting shots to upstage the country’s top tennis player. His powerful service backed by neatly played down the line shots were a treat to watch.

Aqeel was also seen making the best use of his abilities, giving everything he had to keep himself in the set. The first set was then decided on a tie-break which Muzammil went on win in a close finish.

Aqeel came out all guns blazing in the second set, making it really tough for Muzammil to muster points. Aqeel’s double-handed shots were exciting to watch as he earned many points from his trademark efforts.

Pakistan No 1 completely dominated the second set to take the final into the third. At the same time, Muzammil was seen making good use of his service and aggressive forehand shots in the third set. He made all-out efforts to keep Aqeel at bay. Aqeel found going tough in the third more due to fast tempo Muzammil continued to maintain. Muzammil was seen making the best use of his service and movement on the baseline to defend the title.

“Overall it was my fourth win against Aqeel. Last time I beat him here in the final of the same tournament. I kept on piling pressure on him knowing well he is too good a player to be let loose,” Muzammil told ‘The News’ after winning the title.

Muzammil said his service was his main weapon in the final.

“I won many points on my service and down the line shots. Though the hardcourt is not my favourite surface as I feel more comfortable playing on clay, the victory would help me get even better in days to come.”

Sarah overwhelmed Ushna Suhail 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-4 for her second successive women’s ranking title within two weeks’ time against the same player.

The women’s final was also very exciting as both the players made all-out efforts to keep each other under pressure. Sarah, however, again turned out to be a better player winning the title in an emphatic style.