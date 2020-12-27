PDM’s struggle aimed at upholding democratic values, claims Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers were making allegations against the leaders of the opposition parties to save their rule.

Speaking at a gathering here, the QWP chief said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was striving to uphold the rule of law and democratic values, adding that the PTI rulers came into power through a fake mandate and they were selected.

On the occasion, the scion of the Sadat family, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Posing a question, Aftab Sherpao said that if the prime minister was elected then why was he counting on the powers that be.

He said that after causing immense damage to the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan was now saying that a political party should not form the government without preparation.

The QWP leader argued that the demand for the resignation of the prime minister was legitimate, as he had admitted his failure to deliver.

He said it was ironic that the prime minister had admitted that his government was not prepared to deliver, but he was blaming the past rulers for his incompetence.