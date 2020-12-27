PDM’s struggle aimed at upholding democratic values, says Aftb Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers were making allegations against the leaders of the opposition parties to save their rule.

Speaking at a gathering here, the QWP chief said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was striving to uphold the rule of law and democratic values, adding that the PTI rulers came into power through a fake mandate and they were selected.

On the occasion, the scion of the Sadat family, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Posing a question, Aftab Sherpao said that if the prime minister was elected then why was he counting on the powers that be.

He said that after causing immense damage to the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan was now saying that a political party should not form the government without preparation.

The QWP leader argued that the demand for the resignation of the prime minister was legitimate, as he had admitted his failure to deliver.

He said it was ironic that the prime minister had admitted that his government was not prepared to deliver, but he was blaming the past rulers for his incompetence.

“The country has seen the sugar, flour and the petrol crises due to the incompetence of this government,” he said, calling for a probe into the LNG fiasco, causing a huge loss to the country.

Aftab Sherpao said unemployment and inflation had made life miserable for the people. “Instead of creating the 10 million jobs, the government has rendered countless people jobless due to its flawed policies and incompetence,” he said.

He added the process of accountability should continue, but it should be transparent and nobody should be victimized.

Criticizing the PTI government, Aftab Sherpao said the Bus Rapid Transit project could not be completed within the stipulated time and thus its cost also increased, but nobody was held accountable. He also alleged irregularities in the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

He maintained that the foreign funding case of the PTI could not be decided in over five years, which has raised many questions about the financial affairs of the PTI. “Imran Khan talks about the State of Madina, therefore, the accountability of the ruler should be held first,” he demanded.

He said work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor related projects had slowed down. The government was conspiring against the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission award, he said.

The QWP leader said the PTI ministers were using indecent language against the leaders of the opposition parties. He said the PTI rulers could not honour a single pledge made with the people and were taking U-turns on all issues.

He also demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of the seven patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital due to shortage of oxygen.