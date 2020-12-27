Cops asked to increase patrolling

LAHORE: : DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the police force to be more alert in the wake of heavy fog and cold in the city.

He said police officers should increase patrolling in foggy and suburban areas. He directed for providing full assistance to the citizens in case of emergency due to fog. He directed Dolphin and PRU teams to keep a close eye on suspicious vehicles and persons.

REGULARISATION: Punjab Emergency Service DG signed regularisation order of 716 contract rescue employees in Phase-III on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee. A total of 1,154 contract rescuer employees have been made permanent in 2020. The DG congratulated the 716 rescuers over their regularisation. He appreciated the scrutiny committee whose efforts over four months made permanent all these rescuers. He made this announcement while signing the regularisation order at his office here on Saturday. The members of scrutiny committee, officers from rescue headquarters and academy were present. He said 97 rescuers were regularised in the first phase, 341 in the second phase while 716 made permanent in the third phase.