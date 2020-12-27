Govt lambasted over price-hike

LAHORE : PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb while slamming the sharp increase in the prices of everyday eatables has alleged the failed PTI government has made the survival of people beyond reach.

In a statement Marriyum said, eggs have shot to Rs 300 per dozen while a litre of cooking oil has spiked to Rs 320. But she stressed Prime Minister Imran should not take notice of this price hike because every time he does, he makes things worse and the prices will soar even further. The former information minister reminded, "When PML-N left government in 2018, cooking oil was Rs 180 per litre while in the tenure of the so-called 'Sadiq & Amin', the price was Rs 300 in the poly bag and Rs 320 in bottle. She said three months ago it was Rs 260 per litre, two weeks ago Rs 280 and now Rs 300. In 2018 eggs were Rs 84 per dozen and in the tenure of ' Sadiq & Amin' they are Rs 300 per dozen".

Marriyum said after filling up the pockets of the sugar, wheat, flour, electricity, gas and medicines mafia Imran is now bagging commission on these items. This, she said, had become a routine of the Imran-led ‘Mafia government’. But she said the people of Pakistan should not worry because the days of this imposed regime are numbered and they would be sent home soon.

Imran has not come to power by vote: PML-N: Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come to power by vote but by the power of boot and such boot-polishing leaders can never be the true leaders of people, said Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement here on Saturday.

She said Imran Khan has once again gone to Chakwal to put up his plaques on Shahbaz Sharif's plans.

“Imran Khan will take down Shahbaz Sharif's plaque and put up his own plaque while maintaining his previous traditions,” she said. Claimants of public service have snatched bread from people, she said, adding Imran Khan was busy rewarding his ATMs and Usman Buzdar was busy rewarding his front men.

Azma maintained that it was inappropriate to expect public welfare from such vested interests who increased burden of domestic and foreign debts.

“New Pakistan Housing Scheme is being created in space and not a single house has been built in two and a half years,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz’s was prime minister three times by a two-third majority, she said and maintained that Imran Khan was a "submissive" leader, whose only qualification was his ‘Tabidari’. Azma maintained that people were fed up with hearing new lies every day by "flattery advisers". After plundering flour, sugar, petrol, wheat and medicines, they still were not ashamed of telling further lies to the nation, she said.