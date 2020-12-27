close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 27, 2020

ICT admin plants 5,000 saplings

Islamabad

A
APP
December 27, 2020

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Treaty (ICT) administration planted around 5,000 saplings at sector G-11 to increase green cover at the area.

The volunteers of tiger force, workers of Non-governmental Organization and members of civil society participated in the drive under clean and green Islamabad campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat distributed quilts among the poor and needy people. The DC also appreciated the volunteers and hoped that they will continue participate in such activities.

Latest News

More From Islamabad