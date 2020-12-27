ICT admin plants 5,000 saplings

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Treaty (ICT) administration planted around 5,000 saplings at sector G-11 to increase green cover at the area.

The volunteers of tiger force, workers of Non-governmental Organization and members of civil society participated in the drive under clean and green Islamabad campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat distributed quilts among the poor and needy people. The DC also appreciated the volunteers and hoped that they will continue participate in such activities.