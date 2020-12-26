Libya’s strongman Haftar urges troops ‘drive out’ Turkish forces

TRIPOLI: Eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has called on his fighters to "drive out" Turkish forces backing the UN-recognised government, as talks drag on to end long-running war in the oil-rich nation.

"There will be no peace in the presence of a coloniser on our land," Haftar said, in a speech to mark Libya’s 69th anniversary of its independence on Thursday. "We will therefore take up arms again to fashion our peace with our own hands... and, since Turkey rejects peace and opts for war, prepare to drive out the occupier by faith, will and weapons," Haftar said.

Libya was thrown into chaos after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Moamer Qadhafi. Two rival camps now vie for power, with Khaftar’s eastern-based administration pitted against the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), recognised by the United Nations and backed by Ankara. Turkey’s help with military advisers, materiel and mercenaries helped the GNA push back Haftar’s forces from the gates of Tripoli earlier this year.