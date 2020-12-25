IHC orders mechanism for addressing complaints about Qabza

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday cancelled a conditional no-objection certificate (NOC), issued by the Capital Development Authority, for construction of a road on the state land in a private housing society.

The court also ordered the departments concerned to remove society’s encroachments from private and state lands in the Capital. The court also sought the compliance report from the interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner and deputy commissioner in a month.

IHC CJ Athar Minallah warned that if complaints about illegal occupation of lands in the Capital were not addressed, the interior secretary, ICT chief commissioner and IG Police would be held responsible for it.

A single bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah issued its 78-page verdict on Thursday, declaring that the Board of Authority would decide the issues of the housing society, keeping in view all environmental laws. The court remarked that the federal cabinet should ensure implementation of the laws for protection of environment.