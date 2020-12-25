Nation celebrates Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security,progress and prosperity of the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-i-Azam. Various activities will be held in government and private organisations to shed light on Quaid-i-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline. The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology. Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, while change of guard ceremony would also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

PNCA will hold grand programme titled "Millat Ka Pasban" aimed to shed light on Quaid's teachings for youth about what they need to do for their country to become a healthy nation. Moreover, PNCA has scheduled various events, including cultural, puppet show and national songs to celebrate the Quaid's day.

Photographic exhibition will also be held to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. President Dr Arif Alvi while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent has reaffirmed the nation’s pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

The president said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah propounded the two-nation theory, championed the rights of minorities and declared that members of every community will be treated as citizens of Pakistan with equal rights, privileges and obligations and that minorities will be safeguarded and protected.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of Pakistan has urged the nation to pay a befitting homage to “our great Quaid” by following his footsteps in all walks of lives.

The Prime Minister said that in the modern history of mankind, there were a few people who garnered such a wide popularity as our Quaid did.“He is a role model not merely for us but for Muslims of whole world because of the universal vision he instilled in the creation of Pakistan.