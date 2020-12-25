Tight security on Christmas

Islamabad : Islamabad Police has devised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the federal capital under which over 1,000 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city.

As per security plan, police source said that all zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) will monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches. The police have also issued a separate security order for all the churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep a vigilant eye on the suspects.

Different teams of Islamabad Police will patrol in their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs. The respective SPs will monitor the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas.

Volunteers along with lady police personnel will remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers. The police besides deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads in different areas will deal with any emergency. All police stations in Islamabad have been instructed to maintain their duty rostrum and nominate teams to patrol in all sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.

DIG (Operation) Waqar Uddin Syed said that Islamabad Police will fully cooperate with Christian community on this auspicious day.