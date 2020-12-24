BRT company verifies 89 old vehicles for payment

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Wednesday said that up to 89 old vehicles had been verified and payment to owners started as well.

Through a statement, the company spokesperson said the scrapping of old buses and wagons and compensating the owners was in process under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project. It said 89 vehicles had been verified by all respective public departments and payment to owners started.

The company said the vehicles were verified and checked by all departments to avoid any ambiguity. In addition, ads were placed in dailies to ensure that there was no reservation over any vehicle.