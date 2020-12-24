Naval chief expresses confidence over combat readiness of force

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, while chairing Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, expressed confidence over combat readiness of the force.

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan, which concluded at Naval Headquarters, reviewed matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops.

Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris. Admiral Niazi emphasised on strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. He lauded initiatives taken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies.

The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of government policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic. Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy, in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.