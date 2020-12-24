Meesha Shafi, others summoned in FIA case

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Wednesday summoned singer Meesha Shafi and seven others by January 18 in a case registered against them for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

Judicial Magistrate Zulfiqar Bari while hearing the FIA case against Meesha and others adjourned the hearing. The accused has been summoned after the FIA submitted challan against them.

In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.

The FIR had been registered under Section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109 PPC. According to FIA, the accused were unable to satisfy the investigators about the allegations levelled against them after which they were booked.