Saim takes lead in SGA trials

KARACHI: Saim Shazli carded a par round of 72 to take a two-shot lead in the two-day trials being organised by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) to select Sindh teams ahead of the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan.

The big-hitting Saim was in full flow on day one of the trials here at the Karachi Golf Club as he started with back-to-back birdies on the front nine finishing it at 35. His back nine score was 37.

The trials are being conducted by SGA to select two four-member teams (Sindh A and Sindh B) to represent the province in the Inter Association Amateur Golf Championship which will run concurrently with the National Championship to be played at the Karachi Golf Club from December 31 to January 3. The two-day Inter-Association Trophy will be played on the first two days of the National Championship.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the trials, brothers Omar and Arsalan Shikoh were in second and third place. Omar carded 74 while Arsalan scored 76. Also in joint third place was youngster Yashal Shah (76). In fourth place is another 16-year-old Omar Khalid (77). He is followed by Mansoor Teli (78), Abdullah Adil (78), Ansar Mahmood (79), M.A Mannan (80) and Junaid Irfan (80).

Meanwhile, in the trials for Inter-Association Seniors Championship, Salim Adil fired a stunning round of 72 to take a five-shot lead. In second place was former Pakistan international Khurram Khan (77). He is followed by Khalid Jamil Siddiqui (78), Shahid Azim Khan (78) and Asad I.A Khan (80). The trials will conclude today.