Navalny’s Berlin doctors publish evidence of Novichok poisoning

BERLIN: The Berlin doctors who treated Alexei Navalny published clinical details on Wednesday of his Novichok poisoning, in what the Russian opposition leader said was the medical proof repeatedly denied by President Vladimir Putin.

In an article in medical journal The Lancet, doctors at Berlin’s Charite hospital detailed symptoms observed as Navalny was admitted into their care in August. They also provided information on his physical responses as infusions, treatments, CT scans and MRIs were carried out.