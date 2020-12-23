Lower courts ensure speedy justice: Four get death, one lifetime jail in separate cases

RAWALPINDI: On the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC), the lower courts are actively deciding murder, kidnapping for ransom and rape cases within months rather than taking five to eight years.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka Tuesday awarded death and Rs500,000 fine to a man for killing his wife on some domestic issue. Saddar Barooni police registered a case against Qaiser Mehmood for killing his wife and seriously injuring his father-in-law, Muhammad Taufiq, in March 2020. In another case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiyani awarded death and Rs500,000 fine to a man for killing his father-in-law on a domestic issue.

Race Course police had registered a case against Muhammad Waqar under Section 302 for killing his father-in-law, Muhammad Zubair, in September 2019. In another case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik awarded death and Rs300,000 fine to a convict for killing an innocent person on some domestic issue. Kalar Syedan police had registered a case against Muhammad Shamrez under Section 302 for killing Afrasiyab Khan.

In another case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Ali Gondal awarded death to a convict who raped and killed a 12-year-old mentally retarded girl. The court awarded death on the basis of strong evidence. Ratta Amral Police Station had registered a case against Raja Muhammad Ayub under Section of 302 in January 2019. In another case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abu-Al-Hasnat Zulqarnain awarded lifetime jail and Rs100,000 fine to a convict for killing a man on some petty issue. Gujar Khan police had registered a case against Hasnain Abbas under Section 302 for killing Hukam Dad on a petty issue.