Sindh golf trials tee off at KGC today

KARACHI: Top golfers of Karachi will be featuring in two-day trials to select three Sindh teams ahead of the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan to be held here at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) from December 31-January 4.

A total of 50 players have registered for the trials which will begin at KGC from Wednesday (today) under supervision of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA). Two four-member teams (Sindh A and Sindh B) will be selected for the main event of the National Amateur Golf Championship while a four-member senior team will also be chosen to represent the host province in the Nationals.

The amateur teams will feature in the Inter-Provincial Amateur Golf Championship which will run concurrently with the National Championship. It will be played over two days (Dec 31-Jan 1). The Inter-Provincial Seniors Golf Championship will be played on Jan 1-2.

Among the leading players featuring in amateur trials are former national champion Ali Hai, Mansoor Teli, M.A Mannan, Saim Shazli, Omar Khalid, Yashal Shah, Waqas Burki and Junaid Irfan.

Three young golfers, who have come from abroad to take part in the Nationals, will also be contesting in the SGA trials. Faris Cheema has come from the UAE while brothers Aashaz and Raheem Qadri are here from Canada.

In the seniorsâ€™ category, the favourites include Azhar Abbas, Omar Bangash, Sohail Rana, Khurram Khan, Syed Navaid Ali, Shahid Azim Khan, Zahid Azim Khan, Asad I.A Khan and Qazi Amir.