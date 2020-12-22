PM to lay foundation stone of south Punjab secretariat soon: SAPM

MULTAN: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Monday said the PM would soon lay foundation stone of the south Punjab administrative secretariat.

Addressing a press conference after conferring upon him the status of State Minister, Amir said the state-of-the-art design of the secretariat has been finalised. He said the PTI has taken a bold step of setting up the south Punjab administrative secretariat. He accused the PML-N and the PPP leadership of playing politics on the issue of south Punjab province. He said in this regard the PPP was more cooperative than that of the PML-N. He said the government was in contact with the opposition parties and he would play his role in promoting an atmosphere of holding dialogues.

He said the newly-constructed building of District Headquarters Hospital would be handed over the Multan Kidney Centre for its extension. Initially, kidney transplant facilities would be provided to patients at the MKC, he said. He said the government was mulling a full-fledged cancer hospital in Multan.