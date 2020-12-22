Karachi: Robbers make off with Rs5m gold ornaments

The shopkeepers of a jewellery market in New Karachi staged on Monday a protest against a robbery that was committed in a shop late on Sunday night.

A large number of shopkeepers staged the demonstration outside the market situated in New Karachiâ€™s Sector 11-E. They demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and the recovery of the looted gold.

Shamshad Rafiq said six robbers broke into his shop and made off with two lockers containing gold ornaments worth over five million rupees. He said the robbers used electric cutters and other material to break into the market. Rafiq said the robbery occurred on the night between Sunday and Monday and was brought into his notice when he came to his shop on Monday morning.

Following the incident, police reached the protest site and assured the protesters of their cooperation. Police said they had obtained evidence, including fingerprints and CCTV footage, to arrest the suspects.