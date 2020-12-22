Babar Sattar, Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri approved as IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges of the Superior Judiciary on Monday approved the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri as Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).



An eight-member Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges of Superior Judiciary was held here at Islamabad presided over by its chairman Senator Javed Abbassi. Other members of the Committee were Senator Farooq H Naek of PPP, Javed Azam Swati of PTI, Sarfraz Bugti of the BAP and National Assembly members Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of PPP,Rana Sanaullah of PML-N and Ali Mohammad Khan and Mohammad Asim Nazeer of PTI.

After thorough deliberations, the committee recommended to the president to appoint Babar Sattar and Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri as Additional Judges of the IHC. Sources confided to The News that the committee extensively interviewed both the candidates in the afternoon and put questions before them.

Sources informed that the committee after expressing satisfaction over the answers of both the candidates after thorough deliberations, approved their names for appointment as Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). It was further learnt that the committee unanimously approved the appointment of Tariq Magmood Jehangiri as Additional Judge of the Islamabad High Court, however, Ali Muhammad Khan of PTI opposed the appointment of Babar Sattar but the other seven members approved his name as well.

After the approval of Parliamentary Committee, it is expected that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will shortly issue a notification about the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri as Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court.

Earlier on December 3, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is the chairman of the commission, had recommended the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). After the JCP recommendations, the names of both the lawyers were referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment.