PML-N plans to give warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz in rural Sindh on December 27

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sindh chapter has intensified their efforts to ensure a warm welcome for Maryam Nawaz, the party’s central leader, in her first political appearance in rural Sindh after she accepted Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s invitation to attend the party’s December 27 rally in Larkana.

The PPP has been working to organise another power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 27 on the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal has contacted leaders of the alliance’s component parties and invited them to attend the rally.

On Saturday, leaders of the PML-N Sindh chapter held a meeting to devise a strategy to accord a warm welcome to Maryam on her arrival at the Sukkur airport, organise a convention for party workers from rural Sindh and make the party’s presence in the Larkana rally visible.

PML-N Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah, provincial secretary general and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, central vice-president and former governor Muhamamd Zubair, MNA Kheal Das Kohistani, party’s provincial spokesperson Khalid Sheikh attended the meeting held at Shah’s residence in Karachi.

Kohistani said the party supporters and workers in rural Sindh were eager to welcome Maryam on her first visit to the region. “The party has intensified their efforts to make arrangements for a befitting welcome to the daughter of the party’s central leader,” Kohistani told The News.

He said the arrival date of Maryam to Sukkar would be finalised in a few days after a meeting of the PDM leaders. “Her visit will not only help the party to reorganise its structure in the rural Sindh but also mobilise the workers and supporters to take part in the long march aimed at ousting the current government,” Kohistani said.