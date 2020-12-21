Ravens cornerback Peters hit with fine for spitting

LOS ANGELES: The National Football League has slapped Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters with a $12,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting during a game on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

The league ruled that Peters spat in the direction Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at the end of the first quarter as the wide receiver had his back turned and was walking away from Peters. Landry’s Browns lost the game 47-42.

Landry, who didn’t see the incident until he was able to watch it on video, blasted Peters and described him as a “coward”.

“Wait until I turn around and do something like that,” Landry said. “It’s like, do it to my face. Be a man about it if you’re going to do something like that.”

Landry caught six passes for 52 yards and completed a 12-yard pass in the game.

Peters, who had five tackles in the win, denied that he intentionally spat at Landry. “Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me,” he said.