30 suspects held in Kohat operation

KOHAT: The law-enforcement agency arrested 30 suspected persons during the search and strike operation in thesuburbs and Afghan camps on Friday, official sources said. They said that a heavy contingent ofpolice and elite force conducted search and strike operations in the threeAfghan refugee camps in the suburbs of Muhammadzai, Jangalkhel, Ablan AfghanRefugee Camp and Ghamkul.

They said that the police arrested30 suspects and recovered a total of four Kalashnikovs, a repeater, three pistols, hundreds of cartridges, dozens of chargers and 10 kg of hashish fromtheir possession. All those detained during the searchand strike operation. The persons were shifted to Jangalkhel and Cantonmentpolice stations for interrogation.