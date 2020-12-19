TME signs MoU with PIA

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME), Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) last day, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik Chairman and CEO Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, founder and Chief Executive The Millennium Education, and their team members.

The main objective of this Memorandum of Understanding is to promote industry-academia linkages, corporate collaborations and professional development. Both organisations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, trainings and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge.

PIA accepted The Millennium Education as a ‘Partner Education System’ where TME has offered customised ‘privileged’ charges for their esteemed company’s employees binding all their brands, including Roots Millennium Schools, Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools, The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Pakistan. The Millennium Education accepted PIA as its official airline of choice.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI explained his vision that where he sees TME in coming years and how the collaboration will open new horizons for both the parties. He explained that The Millennium Education has gained national and international recognition for providing quality education. Whereas, Chairman and CEO PIA Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) appreciated the dedication and commitment shown by The Millennium Education and further added that the collaboration will add value and create opportunities for both the parties.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, TI (chief executive The Millennium Education) and CEO Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik signed the MoU at TME Head Office here. TME and PIA are hopeful that through this MoU both parties will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic, community and corporate engagement and education benefits.

The Millennium Education has a global vision and holds true to local perspective and needs while accomplishing its vision.