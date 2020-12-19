Moot on migration perceptions held

LAHORE:In connection with International Migrants Day, observed on 18 December, the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Lahore in collaboration with Punjab University Gender Studies Department and the Labour and Human Resource Department organised an online conference on how migration perceptions are formed.

The contributing factors, public attitude, scale, patterns and the social and economic impact on societies as well as proposed measures to promote balanced migration narratives in host, transit and destination countries during the pandemic came under discussion.

The conference brought together over 70 participants from academia, government sector, national and international experts in the field of migration in Pakistan to explore the causes and consequences of migration narratives in the origin and destination countries, examining their construction and assessing their effects on attitudes to migration.

In addition, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the conference aimed to explore the ways to promote a more balanced migration narrative in origin and destination countries in support of Pakistani migrants.

Dr Raana Malik, Gender Studies Department head, Ms Maham Hameed, a research fellow, Dr Nasir Iqbal and Ms Jennifer Moberg Pforte, migration consultant, International Federation of Red Cross, discussed the factors for marginalisation of (Pakistani) migrants.

Nadia Kashif, coordinator, Migrant Resource Centre, said, “The youths who approach the MRC between 16-30 years of age usually perceive migration as a shortcut, easy way to earn money and settle abroad. “We are working with the Pakistani government to align the migration perception with reality, filling the gaps and building positive migration narratives for all youths to avoid irregular migration,” she added.

Labour and Human Resource Department Additional Secretary Muhammad Majid Iqbal said the government is developing projects to provide solution to the challenges faced by the aspiring migrant workers at home in Pakistan and abroad. “We would like to prepare them better to deal with these challenges at home, abroad and upon return,” he said.