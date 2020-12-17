Govt’s Senate polls decision shows its fear of losing elected members: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Criticising the government decisions regarding the Senate elections, Jamaat-e-Islami (Ameer) Senator Sirajul Haq has said it seems the ruling party has lost trust in its elected members and decided to go against the Constitution.

“The federal cabinet decisions to conduct the upper house election before schedule and through show of hand are against the Constitution as the responsibility to hold any election in the country falls under the domain of Election Commission of Pakistan,” Sirajul Haq said while addressing the party workers.

He said the government after losing the confidence of masses was now afraid of betrayal from its own elected members. It was happening due to government’s anti-people policies, he added. The PTI government, he emphasised, should stop creating further political instability and let the ECP decide how and when to conduct the Senate polls. Articles 213 and 224 of the Constitution clearly described that ECP would decide and announce the dates of election for the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies, he further added. He regretted that PTI was not paying heed to address the real issues which were inflation, unemployment and poverty. He demanded the government to immediately announce decrease in prices of the petroleum products, food items, gas and electricity.