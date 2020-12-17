Increase in prices of chicken, eggs upsets Punjab minister

LAHORE: The Livestock Department failed to give a reasonable reply to Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on increase of prices of chicken and eggs and take steps to stabilise the prices.

The Agriculture Department was also asked the reasons for increase in ginger prices and its failure to control it. The minister expressed indignation over lethargic attitude of both livestock and agriculture departments on increase in the prices of meat, eggs and ginger. The minister was chairing a meeting of taskforce for price control at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday to review the prices of essential items in the market.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed, Additional Secretary Industries and line departmentsâ€™ officials attended the meeting while commissioners, DCs and police officers participated through video link.

The minister admonished the officers of agriculture and livestock departments. He asked what steps have been taken by the livestock department to stabilise the prices of meat and eggs in the market.

The livestock officials failed to give a reasonable reply and the minister directed them to review the policy of storing eggs. He directed the agriculture department to inform the authorities concerned in advance about the situation of agricultural commodities and keep a vigilant eye on the prices of fruits, vegetables, flour and sugar.

The line departments should adopt a responsible behaviour to provide necessary relief to the citizens and practical steps should be taken instead of lip-service and letter writing, he added. The administration should initiate strict action over violation of government rates.

He also directed for improving the flour supply in Khanewal and said availability of flour should be ensured at shops instead of depending on trucking points. The urban unit officials briefed the minister about the availability of essential items and their rates in the province while livestock representatives said that prices have been affected due to decrease in production of chicken and eggs and increase in feed price.