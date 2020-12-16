NAB summons five associates of Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned five witnesses in an inquiry against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) head chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rahman in a case pertaining to the accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income.

The associates have been directed to appear at the NAB office in Peshawar on Wednesday (today). Those summoned by the NAB in a notice issued last week included Abrar Ahmed and Abdur Rauf, relatives of Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Three others summoned by the NAB included Abrar Ali Shah, Jalal Khan and Din Muhammad.

A couple of weeks ago, the NAB had summoned Gul Asghar hailing from Dera Ismail Khan. He was also issued call-up notice earlier but he failed to appear before the NAB team. The anti-graft watchdog said in September that an inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rahman was being conducted by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NAB had said Maulana Fazlur Rahman could be summoned to get his view on ongoing inquiry against him The top anti-corruption body was also conducting an inquiry against his younger brother Ziaur Rahman for alleged assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of power by making illegal appointments.