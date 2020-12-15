KP govt approves Rs4.9 billion for 16 new colleges

PESHAWAR: Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday approved construction of 16 new colleges with an estimated cost of Rs4.9 billions.

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting also approved RS450.8 million (45.8 Crores) to overcome shortage of teaching staff in schools and colleges of the merged districts. The meeting also approved construction of Girls Degree College at All Qila Maidan in Lower Dir.