Malakand Levies bust gang of robbers

BATKHELA: The Malakand Levies have busted a gang of robbers and arrested 11 accused involved in robberies in Dargai tehsil, a senior official said on Monday.

Speaking to media, Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak said the accused were involved in several cases of robberies in Dargai. Flanked by Assistant Commissioner Muhibullah Yousafzai, Additional Assistant Commissioner Waheedullah and other officials, Rehan Khattak, who is also the Commandant of Malakand Levies, said the Levies personnel had recovered weapons and a vehicle used in the crimes and seized stolen cattle, lifted vehicles and other items on the pointation of the arrested accused.