Pakistan to remove hitches in quick completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has vowed to remove hitches in quick completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

According to Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Pakistan and China would work together to take the mega CPEC project to new heights. Asad Umar said he would personally hold four meetings in the next two weeks to address all outstanding issues of CPEC projects. “The great nations of Pakistan and China will work together to strengthen CPEC to take it to a higher level for mutual prosperity of both nations”, he said in a tweet.

The minister had held a meeting on Thursday with all the companies working on coal to gas and coal to liquid projects. During the meeting, Asad Umar said induction of this new technology will unlock vast local energy reserves and go a long way in enhancing energy security of Pakistan and for this purpose a policy framework was being developed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Embassy of China in Pakistan said the Chinese companies were committed to the new phase of CPEC cooperation under guidance of two governments.In a message on its official twitter account, the embassy appreciated Asad Umar and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa for meeting with representatives from CPEC projects to discuss ways forward.

Several Chinese companies have been complaining about bureaucratic hurdles in smooth working on the CPEC projects. Prime Minister Imran Khan recently ordered to settle the issues and expedite work on the CPEC-related projects. He especially directed to facilitate the working on the CPEC projects in the Balochistan province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led steering committee to oversee CPEC-related projects in the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province will hold its maiden meeting on Monday (December 14) to expedite the work on the CPEC ventures. The steering committee will take up the Chashma Right Bank Canal project in its first meeting, an official statement said.

The establishment of the Steering Committee was agreed at a recent meeting between Speaker National Assembly and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Mehmood Khan after they felt the CPEC projects were moving ahead at a slow pace due to procedural and coordination flaws.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had approved establishment of a steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak to oversee the CPEC related projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

The steering committee would oversee and resolve the issues related to Chasma Right Bank Canal Project, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and Chakdara Chitral Road (Dir Motorway).The committee has also been mandated to oversee the expeditious execution of the CPEC projects in KPK and their timely completion.