Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled

Islamabad:Tarnol police has foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and recovered 40 kilogram heroin during checking from a car, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following direction from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations), he said that high vigilance is being maintained against those involved in drug peddling and anti-social activities. Owing such efforts, he said that Tarnol police team foiled a bid and recovered huge cache of heroin from a car.

On a tip off, he said that SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under supervision of DSP (Saddar) Sajjad Haider Bukhari for special checking in the area. This team including Station House Officer of Tarnol police station Inspector Muhammad Rasheed, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan Marwat and others cordoned off area near old Toll Plaza on motorway and started checking.

A car (LEA-5437) was intercepted by the police team but its driver tried to speed away. Police

chased the car following which it met with accident and police succeeded to overpower the driver of the car.