Tue Dec 15, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 15, 2020

Man injured by celebratory firing dies at hospital

Karachi

Our Correspondent 
A young man who was hit by a bullet fired during a wedding ceremony two days ago breathed his last at a private hospital on Monday.

The PIB Colony police said the family of the deceased, 22-year-old Mustafa, son of Ayub, had denied registering an FIR, but a case had been lodged on the stateâ€™s behalf following which two suspects had been arrested.

One the held men is the father the groom, the police said, adding that the groom was Faizan whose wedding ceremony had been held on Raja Sadiq Road on Saturday night. Flouting the law, the groomâ€™s friends and/or family members fired shots in the air and resultantly Mustafa sustained a bullet injury in his head, the police said.

The injured was admitted to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for medical treatment where he succumbed died during treatment.

