PBM to assist Nishtar Hospital for setting up artificial limbs workshop

MULTAN: The Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) would assist the Nishtar Hospital to make its artificial limbs workshop completely functional. According to official sources, artificial limbs workshop of the hospital was not functioning properly. They said two staffers were deputed in the workshop to facilitate persons with disabilities, but it was not possible to facilitate patients with limited staff and resources. The Pakistan Baitul Maal decided to extend donations for establishing the well-equipped artificial limbs workshop. Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aun Abbas Bappi stated that there was no dearth of funds in Baitul Maal. He stated that he was much interested to run the workshop and facilitate persons with different abilities. Provision of artificial limbs to persons with disabilities had a vital importance in their lives.