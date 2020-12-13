Siraj criticises PTI govt for taking record loans

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI has taken record loans from international lending agencies in two and half years, retracting its own claim that it will not hold begging bowls after coming into power.

In a statement Saturday, he said that economy was on the verge of collapse due to confused policies of the Imran government. He said he was afraid that country would have to pay the price for decades if the serious efforts were not made to bring reforms in key sectors. But, he regretted, it seemed the political elite on both sides of political divide, the PTI and the PDM, was not serious to address the problems of the people.

He said masses were starving but ruling elite was trying hard to only protect their self interests. “Inflation and unemployment turned the life of the millions of people miserable but ruling elite is paying no heed to the common man’s problem.”

Senator Siraj regretted that PTI government failed to strengthen process of accountability and introduce reforms in key sectors including judiciary, education and health. “It continued the policies of its predecessors and proved itself an agent of the status quo.”

He asked the political parties to adopt serious attitude and sit together to address the genuine issues facing the people of Pakistan.