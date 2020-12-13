Murree receives 6 inches snowfall

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) spokesperson Dr. Khalid Malik on Saturday said Murree had so far received 6 inches of snowfall during the current spell.

Talking to APP, a large number of tourists thronged to the hill, point to enjoy snowfall and the chilled weather.

He advised people to check road situation before planning their recreational trip and avoid any inconvenience due to any blockage.

He said that after this rain/snowfall spell, mercury would also drop further warning people to get ready for intense cold in the coming days. Snowfall with rain occurred in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Galiyat and its adjoining areas, he added.