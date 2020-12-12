Authorities asked to expedite Swat varsity project

PESHAWAR: All arrangements should be made to start classes in the University of Engineering and Technology, Swat, stated Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday.

Kamran Khan Bangash said the University of Engineering and Technology, Swat is an important project of the provincial government and there should be no further delay in it.

He said the university would benefit the youths of Swat and other areas. The establishment of the university will enable local students to pursue higher education in the area, he added.

He said that qualified teachers would be hired for the university and the process would begin soon.

He said that the management of the university should also make arrangements for the affiliation of Swat University with foreign universities so that a modern and quality educational environment could be provided to the youth.

Dr Najeeb, project director of the University, briefed the special assistant on the progress of the establishment of the university.

Kamran said that classes should be started as soon as possible in the existing facility. He also directed the management to expedite the implementation of the project plan so that the project is executed in an approved time period. Later, the special assistant also visited three different sites for the construction of a permanent campus of the university.