WAPDA, SA Gardens reach National Football Challenge quarter-finals

KARACHI: WAPDA inflicted a crushing 3-0 defeat on Karachi United to make it to the quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Friday.

In the other pre-quarter-final, SA Gardens defeated Hazara Coal Company 2-0.

WAPDA and SA Gardens will meet in the quarter-finals.

WAPDA showed their experience to outclass a young Karachi United side. Ashfaquddin scored the goals for the winners in the 47th and 68th minutes. Mohammad Ahmed hit a goal in the 65th minute.

In the other match, two goals by striker Essa Bahadur (5th minute and 55th minute) were enough for SA Gardens to beat Hazara Coal Company.

On Saturday (today), National Bank will take on Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will face KPT in re-quarter-finals, both at the Fame FC Ground.