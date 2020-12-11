Sudan cancels passports issued to foreigners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s interim authorities have cancelled more than 3,500 passports issued to foreign residents by the government of ousted president Omar-al-Bashir, the interior ministry announced on Thursday. Sudanese media reported that the great majority of those affected were citizens of Arab countries, particularly Syria, who had paid Bashir aides a going rate of 10,000 dollars a head to obtain citizenship.