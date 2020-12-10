Opposition wants to push country into ruins of its era: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said the impression that the government would come to end by PDMâ€™s rallies is completely wrong.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was sincerely serving people. Inshallah this government will successfully complete five years. We have put the country, destroyed by their corruption, on its feet. The countryâ€™s development could not be digested by the opposition. It then wants to push the country into the ruins of its era, Raja Basharat said.

He urged the opposition leaders that they should respect the decision of the Islamabad High Court as Corona epidemic was spreading rapidly around the world. â€œDonâ€™t play with your as well as the lives of thousands of innocent people," said Raja.

He advised the opposition to hold as many meetings as they like when the threat of Covid-19 is averted, but act wisely in the current situation and do not spread the Corona pandemic across the country.

Meanwhile, the 42nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Raja Basharat, The committee considered various proposals of constitutional amendments, rules, drafts and ancillary legal matters. Among the proposals approved by the Cabinet Committee included draft of Punjab Panah Gah Authority Act 2020, formation of Provincial Drug Force, amendment in Punjab Local Government Land Use (Plan) Rules 2020, permission to Assistant Directors of Local Government to perform functions as Chairman of Arbitration Councils under Muslim Family laws and amendment in the National Institute of Electronics Bill 2020.

The committee adjourned the proposal to mortgage project land of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 and to amend the Evacuee Property and Displaced Persons Act, 1975 for further consideration till the next meeting.