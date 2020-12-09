Files of fake cases against Shahbaz on Imran’s table: Marriyum

LAHORE: Shahbaz Sharif has been a member of parliament seven times and presently is the leader of the opposition and despite detaining him the government has not been able to prove a single penny of corruption against him.

This was said by the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to media Tuesday outside the Judicial Complex.

“There is no file on the table of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give relief to the people but there are files of fake cases against Shahbaz Sharif on his table,” she said, adding false cases were made against Shahbaz by this ‘selected’ government.

She said the priority of this ‘selected gang’ was to block the access of doctors to Shahbaz in jail and despite court orders, he has not been provided a doctor in jail till date. “We have been appearing in court on a daily basis to fight these fake cases and baseless charges levelled against Shahbaz,” she said and maintained that the NAB was silent in cases of theft at Malam Jabba, billion-tree project, foreign funding case and flour, sugar and medicines price-hike.

She said when it came to giving evidence, the government lawyers withdrew their applications and fled. She added that government spokesmen were silent after witnessing Maryam’s mass mobilisation rallies in Lahore.

She said the hired spokespersons were doing ‘gymnastics’ and threatening political opponents. She further said even the government wanted to stop the upcoming Lahore rally but it can’t and ‘awami taqat’ at Minar-e-Pakistan will send the government home on December 13. She said even a handful of people who voted for this government was cursing the government. “The PDM is a movement of people who are poor and helpless and want to get rid of the incompetent and corrupt government,” she added. She said the level of fear being faced by the government can be gauged from the fact that the prime minister was threatening the opposition that he will file lawsuits against the use of seats in Lahore’s rally.

She said Maryam has already told the party workers to make a necklace of FIR beings lodged against them and wear that necklace with proud. She said anyone who has the backing of people didn’t need to wait for the ‘Umpire’s’ finger. She said the court should take note of the statements of government’s spokespersons who were saying that Maryam will be sent to jail.