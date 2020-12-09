Consultation within Ummah on severing ties with France: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said in the federal cabinet that there was a need for dialogue at international level to eradicate Islamophobia.

The premier presided over the cabinet meeting, which took up a host of issues. It was learnt that the prime minister tasked the foreign minister to contact OIC member countries on the option of severing diplomatic relations with France in the backdrop of blasphemous sketches and related issues.

The cabinet was informed that in line with the prime minister’s vision, Islamophobia and the sensitivity of the esteem of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) have been highlighted at the international level, which is a great achievement.

Imran Khan said that Islam instructs us to respect and honour all religions. “Similarly, we expect the followers of other religions to show respect for the religion of Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Do this and realise that none of their actions will cause any heartache or spiritual distress to us in relation to, especially the divine personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the Muslims,” said the premier.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed the cabinet on Pakistan’s representation in the recent 47th OIC Summit. The cabinet was informed that due to Pakistan’s efforts, all OIC countries have condemned the illegal occupation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan apprised the cabinet of the growing situation of the corona pandemic. He said that the second wave of corona was proving fatal in which 89 deaths occurred during one day. In almost every city in the country, an increase in the corona pandemic has been recorded.

The prime minister said that there should be no politics on corona as it endangers human lives. “Our country’s health system cannot tolerate the spread of the disease,” he said.

The prime minister took note of the situation of oxygen supply in the hospitals and issued instructions to provide adequate supply of oxygen in every hospital and that all hospitals develop procedures in this regard.

Industries Minister Hammad Azhar told the cabinet that the oxygen consuming industries have assured that in case of emergency, the industries will provide the required amount of oxygen to the hospitals.

Briefing media about the cabinet decisions and replying to questions from journalists, Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz praised the prime minister’s vision to create a global environment, wherein a methodology was thrashed out to ensure sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), being closest and dearest to every Muslim.

“It is for the first time in 72 years that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government handled this most sensitive matter in such a way that in future, none dare (to commit such acts),” the minister said. He added that the court petition regarding France was discussed threadbare in the cabinet meeting.

Replying to a question, he said that in any other country, shoes would have been thrown at corrupt opposition leaders, and this should be done here as well. He added that through rallies and public meetings and adopting other tactics, the opposition wanted to blackmail the government for some kind of reprieve, which would not be given and this had been reiterated by the prime minister.

“How can there be talks with them when coronavirus wave is proving so lethal. Once, things normalise, then talks can be held, but only on issues related to masses, not on corruption and NRO. Opposition does not want dialogue, the NA speaker had called a parliamentary committee meeting on the corona and none from the opposition turned up; they already wanted deletion of 34 sections of NAB law out of 38, which is impossible,” he noted.

He said demand of resignations from unelected people like Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Safdar were not logical and practical. He claimed there were clear divisions in the ranks PDM on the option of resignations from the legislatures. “It is so easy to resign but so difficult to win an election,” he said.

The minister alleged that the PDM was a bunch of corrupt politicians, who would not get a certificate of honesty from people, who had already rejected them in 2018 elections and would not like them to return to continue their era of loot and plunder.

About Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandvivalla’s announcement to launch a drive against NAB, he said that it was not his, but the agenda of PPP and the opposition to use the Senate, but he made it clear that the treasury senators would in no way be part of Mandvivalla’s move.

The minister requested the people of Lahore in particular and people of Pakistan in general to not to take the virus lightly. He said that the opposition wants to see things as they see fit them.

The minister charged that ‘the daughter of the fugitive was giving lectures and threats to government. He said that Maryam says that those who do not resign will be besieged. “Is this a democratic process? The democratic forces of the country, which are not in our favour, should also state that they are carrying out such a narrative, which contains violence,” he said.

The cabinet approved appointment of chairman and executive director State Life Insurance Corporation and also approved a monthly M.Phil allowance of Rs2,500 for the armed forces personnel who have or will obtain HEC certified M.Phil degree in future. Civil servants already have this facility.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of Additional Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs Nadir Mumtaz Warraich as Chairman Karachi Port Trust. The cabinet also approved appointment of Shakeel Ahmed Mangnijo as Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.