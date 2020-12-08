Illegal gatherings will be treated as per law: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned the opposition that the government will not allow them to play with the lives of people and any illegal gathering will be dealt with as per law.

He said this while inaugurating the Annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition at Jilani Park here on Monday. He said limited gatherings are allowed under corona SOPs. “Illegal gatherings cannot be allowed under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the visitors to the exhibition will only be allowed to enter the park under SOPs. He said no gatherings are taking place around the world due to the second wave of corona.