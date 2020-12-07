Pakistan backs Al-Azhar’s decision to moe ICJ

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday said Pakistan endorsed the decision of Sheikh-ul-Azhar to move the International Court of Justice against the blasphemy in France.

In his meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough here, Ashrafi conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh-ul-Azhar that Pakistan will always be there to support and cooperate at every level. He further said the OIC resolution on Kashmir issue was endorsement of Pakistan's stance. He said cooperation among all the seminaries and universities of Pakistan will be strengthened with Jamiatul Azhar. He said Pakistan was respected in the Muslim world and will keep striving for unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He said Pakistan was playing frontline role to eliminate extremism and terrorism and the entire Muslim world should demonstrate unity against terrorism and extremism. Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough said Pakistan was very affectionate country and relations between Pakistan and Egypt were deep-rooted and strong. He said for promotion of Arabic language among the Pakistani students and religious scholars, Arabic courses had been increased through the platform of Jamiatul Azhar.

He said exchange of delegates and rising trend of learning Arabic language in Pakistan will further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Ashrafi said no government representative had visited Israel and news in this regard was unfounded and baseless.

He said Pakistan stood committed to its stance that Pakistan will not recognise Israel unless an independent Palestinian state was established.