Govts are not ousted through street protests: SM Zafar

LAHORE: Politicians will be responsible for any incidence in Pakistan while governments are not overthrown with street protests.

This was stated by former Federal Law Minister SM Zafar during the 68th Online Conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum on the topic “Current Political Situation of Pakistan and the Role of Opposition” held here on Sunday.

The speakers also included former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan, agricultural scientist Dr Muhammad Sadiq, former Adviser Comsats Dr Hasibullah, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Engr Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, political analyst Salman Abid, Ayesha Syed, Maj (retd) Khalid Nasr, Ikram Koshal and Sheraz Altaf.

SM Zafar said controlling price hike and coronavirus should be the priorities of the government. He added that Pakistan is more stable and safer today as compared to the past. India can’t dare attack Pakistan now, he added. Good hopes are expected from the new American government. On the other hand, he said, Pakistan-Turkey-Iran alignment is emerging.

Former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami said that anti Pakistan elements are trying to weaken it internally. There is no constitutional or ethical justification of the opposition protests. The PPP will soon separate from the PML-N. The government should initiate dialogue with the opposition for political stability in the country.

Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan said, “We should give proper time period to the elected government to perform,” he said. People should also play their role besides the politicians in development of the country, he added.

“If change does not come through democracy, we should see alternatives,” Shamshad said. Training of parliamentarians is necessary. He said “Pakistan’s geo-political location is very important and we should benefit from it. Now time has come for new regional alignment. We are expecting positive developments by the new American government led by Joe Biden.” There is no chance of Indo-Pak dialogues in the reign of Narendra Modi, Shamshad said.

Agricultural scientist Dr Muhammad Sadiq said that people doubt the authenticity of elections in the country, for which, Elections Commission of Pakistan should come forward to play its role. Besides, election reforms are necessary to bring forth true elected representatives who can deliver as per people’s expectations.

Ayub Sabir Izhar said that it is the responsibility of the government to engage opposition in dialogues. Political analyst Salman Abid said the statements of Indians’ and the opposition are the same. The government and opposition both are doing politics on corona.

Sheraz Altaf said that there is a need of social justice. The government and opposition are the enemies of each other but they should collectively play their role in the development of Pakistan and prosperity of people.