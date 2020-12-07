Covid realities

As Pakistan's coronavirus deaths cross 8,200 and the US reports nearly 230,000 daily infections, setting a record for the third day in a row while other countries too record an increase in both cases and deaths, the world sets its eyes on the roll-out of the vaccine in different countries. Britain seems to have taken the jump the first and is ready to start administering the Pfizer vaccine. While the vaccine is the end-goal literally the whole world has been waiting for, and while there have been promising reports regarding the handful of vaccines that are said to have been completed, the WHO has warned that getting a jab of the vaccine doesn't mean one is magically immune to the virus. The WHO has also said that it is worrying to see how lightly the pandemic is being taken, despite the rise in cases.

There is also the equally worrying issue of the inevitable disparity between the developed and developing countries as far as vaccine provision is concerned. Countries like Pakistan will find it hard to ensure vaccine coverage for their citizens without the help of the developed world. For now, Pakistan is said to be in talks with various vaccine companies to see which one the country will be providing to its people.

In the meanwhile, as cases in Pakistan continue to rise, Saturday saw six coronavirus patients at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar die due to a lack of timely supply of oxygen. While the tragedy is being investigated, it does point to the very real Covid crisis in the country. And to the very real issue of healthcare preparedness — or lack of it, to be precise — in Pakistan. Pakistan's managed to keep the pandemic under control during the first wave but the second wave seems to be here with a vengeance. People either have Covid fatigue or are apathetic and criminally neglectful regarding the implementation of government-mandated SOPs. Whichever it is, the fact is that a combination of terrible SOP management, large political events, irresponsible private events, the knee-jerk reopening of schools and a lack of clear public messaging has brought us to this point: more people falling ill and not much of a clear idea on when and how we will be getting the vaccine. At this moment, anyone wilfully ignoring Covid-19 SOPs is just adding to the death count in the country.