PDM movement not for power, claims Abbasi

FAISALABAD: The PDM movement was not for lust of power but the main objective of this movement was to pave a new direction in country's politics and redress the mounting problems of the common man, former prime minister Shahid Khakhan Abbasi said while addressing the PML-N workers’ convention at the Crescent Ground here this evening.

He said the 2018 general elections were engineered, hence fresh elections should be held strictly in accordance with the Constitution. Abbasi said due to unwise policies of the present government, the economy of the country had shattered and caused increase in prices of sugar, flour and other commodities. “Five-time increase in the prices of medicines has hit the patients’ purchase power and life-saving drugs from the market have disappeared.”

Continuing, he said that fresh and fair elections should be hold immediately. Winding up his speech, the former prime minister urged the PML-N workers to attend the Lahore public meeting on December 13 in large numbers, proving their loyalty to PML-N leaders.

Provincial President PML-N Punjab and former Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah said that the present government of Imran Khan has failed to bring down the sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, hence it should step down.

Addressing the party workers here, he appealed to attend the 13th December PDM meeting at Lahore in large numbers. He flayed the government for not bringing down the prices of essential goods. He said the government did not launch any new mega project during the last two and a half years and could not bring 200 billion dollars from foreign countries.

Winding up his speech, Rana advocated to introduce a foolproof system which would ensure the supremacy of Constitution and provide justice to all citizens. Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and ex-MNA Mian Abdul Mannan also spoke on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal ruled out talks option with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. However, he advocated for national dialogue, in which leaders of all political parties as well as heads of all national institutions should also participate to evolve a combined and lasting strategy for running the country on ‘systematic basis’. He said the PTI government had completely failed.